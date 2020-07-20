Clouds provide respite from heat wave, but not for long

Quick reminder: An official heat wave is three days in a row with the actual temperature at or above 90 degrees. On Saturday, Boston reached 90 at Logan Airport and it went as high as 95 there Sunday. Monday, I expect temperatures in the low to middle 90s. There’s a chance the heat wave goes four days if temperatures reach 90 Tuesday.

Morning cloudiness will depart and once the sun comes out, temperatures will quickly rise. The clouds are in association with a little upper level energy and have kept it a little cooler than expected this morning. There’s a very small chance Boston never reaches 90 if the cloud cover doesn’t clear quickly enough.

Boston hasn’t had an official heat wave since the end of July of last year, but we are in the middle of one and it will become official Monday afternoon.

Let’s talk about thunderstorms for Monday afternoon. We do have a cold front approaching and this can act as the catalyst for creating lift in the atmosphere, which could lead to some thunderstorms. It’s not out of the question that a few of these could become severe, although I think that most of us will actually miss all of this.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon. Weatherbell





Thunderstorm activity during the summer is often scattered and it’s not unusual for one town to get a heavy storm while a mile or two away sees absolutely nothing.

Behind this front, Tuesday looks like a great day. It will be warm with temperatures well into the 80s and it’s possible as I wrote earlier that a few times nudge 90. The dew points will have fallen so the humidity will not be as uncomfortable as it has been. Dew points will be in the lower 60s, which is significantly dryer than what we’re experiencing Monday.

Dew points Tuesday will fall back into the 60s. weather bell





The break in the humidity doesn’t last, as we already have more heat and humidity for the second half of the week. By Wednesday afternoon, more moisture filters into the air along with temperatures well into the 80s. A more active frontal system approaches for Thursday with a better chance for showers and storms and these could be more widespread, alleviating the dry conditions a little bit.

There actually is still a drought across much of the area, especially west of Route 495 and on up into northern New England.

Drier than average and moderate drought conditions are now occurring across most of New England. NOAA





Behind this frontal system, it will turn somewhat cooler and dryer for the weekend. After that, there are some questions with the upcoming pattern. The models diverge quite a bit, with the European model keeping more of a heat dome over the eastern part of the United States whereas the Global Forecast System suppresses the heat farther south. It’s too early to be able to say with any confidence whether we’re going into another heat wave or just more typical late July/early August weather.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.