Coronavirus case confirmed on Cuttyhunk Island

Gail Blout, who sits on the Gosnold Board of Selectmen, told the Cape Cod Times that the woman who tested positive is a seasonal resident. Blout, reached by the Globe early Monday afternoon, said she couldn’t talk because officials were headed into a meeting to discuss the issue. She said she’d call back later Monday.

Authorities confirmed the positive COVID-19 test in a statement posted Thursday to the website for the town of Gosnold, the smallest municipality in Massachusetts that includes Cuttyhunk and eight other Elizabeth Islands.

The novel coronavirus has infected a seasonal resident on Cuttyhunk Island, a tiny outpost located 12 miles south of New Bedford with a population that hovers around 10 during the year but swells during the summer months, officials said.

“The individuals that were directly exposed have been notified and are in quarantine,” the statement said. “The primary contacts will be tested, follow medical guidelines, and with the Health Agents. Any individual showing symptoms ... should isolate immediately, contact their health provider for testing, and inform and local Board of Health.”

Statewide as of Sunday, COVID-19 had infected more than 106,000 residents and killed over 8,200 people, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which updates the tally around 4 p.m. each day.

Gosnold, its website says, is “the smallest of the 351 towns in Massachusetts” and “made up of the Elizabeth Islands; Nonamesset, Uncatena, Weepecket, Gull, Naushon, Pasque, Nashawena, Penikese and Cuttyhunk. Town government is located on Cuttyhunk and there are about 115 registered voters.”

Cuttyhunk, the site says, “is home to many summer residents, visitors and tourist, known for being a quiet summer retreat and a first class fishing destination. ... Gosnold, Massachusetts was incorporated in 1864.”

