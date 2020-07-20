Crowds on M Street Beach, remembering John Lewis, tracking comet Neowise

As temperatures climbed into the 90s across the state, throngs of people without masks crowded the South Boston beach Saturday, ignoring repeated pleas from public health officials that face coverings and keeping away from others are essential in the continuing battle against the coronavirus. Read more .

At M Street Beach in Boston, it was crowds, sun, and few masks and little social distancing

It’s already getting hot out there this morning — a perfect excuse to stay inside and brush up on stories you might have missed over the weekend.

It’s a boom season for Cape rentals because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Advertisement

In an unexpected twist for homeowners and agents who had braced for a bust, summer 2020 is about to be even stronger than previous years that did not have public health concerns or a recession hanging over the rental market. Read more.

Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered as the ‘conscience of Congress'

John Lewis, who died Friday at age 80, was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists who organized the 1963 March on Washington. From Jim Crow to Black Lives Matter, he fought for a nation that has rarely fought for Black Americans. Read more.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg said her cancer has returned but she is ‘fully able’ to remain on court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, made the announcement Friday that she had had a recurrence of cancer, but that she had been undergoing chemotherapy that had shown “positive results” and would remain on the court. Read more.

It’s a great week for tracking comet Neowise

Perhaps you’ve heard that there is a newly discovered comet visible this summer and it’s time to take a look. Neowise will continue to be visible for the rest of the month and into August, but will be closest to Earth on Wednesday as it heads toward the outer solar system. Read more.

Advertisement

Portland protests continue

Federal agents deployed to Portland, Ore., have only hardened the resolve of demonstrators, who have been in the streets for more than 50 days. Read more.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.