Fitchburg man, 66, arrested for fifth alleged OUI in Sandwich, police say

Sandwich police said they were told just after 5:20 p.m. Saturday that a “dangerous erratic operator,” later identified as Leonard, was driving “all over the road.” Officers, the statement said, spotted the vehicle on Route 130 near the intersection of Quaker Meeting House Rd.

In a statement, Sandwich police identified the suspect as Robert Leonard. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

A 66-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Saturday for his fifth alleged drunken driving offense after he led Sandwich police on a chase and “intentionally rammed” his vehicle into a cruiser, authorities said.

Leonard’s car almost collided with another vehicle as he allegedly ran through lights, according to police. Officers turned on their emergency sirens, but Leonard’s vehicle ran off the road before lurching back onto the roadway in a “dangerous manner,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“The vehicle kept running off the roadway and almost hitting cars,” the statement said. “During the attempt to stop, the vehicle intentionally rammed into the side of the police cruiser causing damage to the cruiser.”

Police said the pursuit continued into Bourne on Route 6A, and that Leonard continued over the Sagamore Bridge. Officers terminated the pursuit but then saw smoke ahead on Route 3 and observed that Leonard’s vehicle had struck a tree in the median, according to the statement.

Police said Leonard tried to flee the crash scene on foot, but officers apprehended him, and he was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

“The Massachusetts State Police, Plymouth Police, Plymouth Fire, Brewster Ambulance, Coastal Ambulance, and Plymouth County CIO assisted at the scene,” police said.

According to the statement, Leonard now faces several charges including OUI liquor, 5th offense; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon-to wit, a motor vehicle; and driving with a license suspended for a prior OUI.

Advertisement

His remote arraignment was scheduled for Monday in Barnstable District Court. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.