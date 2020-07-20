Great white shark spotted swimming next to boat near Sandwich

The 8-foot long shark circled the vessel for 15 minutes before it swam away, according to a confirmed sighting on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark sighting app.

A great white shark was seen swimming next to a boat off of Sandwich Saturday, officials said.

This great white shark was photographed while swimming near a boat in Sandwich Saturday.

The boaters wrote in their report on the app that the sighting was a “lifelong memory made for all the kids on board (adults too)!”

There were six confirmed great white shark sightings off Cape Cod over the weekend, the Conservancy said.

One great white shark that spanned between 10 and 16 feet long was seen near Brown’s Bank in Plymouth on Sunday. The person who reported the sighting said the shark nabbed a striped bass at the surface of the ocean before diving back down.

A great white shark was also photographed from a boat near Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable Saturday.

While most shark sightings in Massachusetts occur on Cape Cod, a great white shark was spotted near a vessel off Plum Island on July 11. That shark, which was about 6 to 8 feet long, was caught on video circling a family’s boat while they were out fishing.

If you see a shark, report the sighting on the Conservancy’s Sharktivity app or email masssharks@gmail.com.

