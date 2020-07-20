John Lewis, the other Bloody Sunday, and the other John

More than a dozen other protesters were beaten severely enough to require hospitalization.

In 1965, on a day that would become known as Bloody Sunday, the late congressman, John Lewis , got his skull cracked open by an Alabama state trooper as he and other civil rights demonstrators marched across a bridge in Selma on their way to Montgomery.

The police violence met with no like response. And the insistence by Lewis and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that their movement would remain nonviolent in the face of such brutality created a backlash against Alabama authorities and against all the reactionary forces invested in denying voting rights to Black Americans, leading to passage of the Voting Rights Act.

In Belfast, a Queens University student named Michael Farrell was paying attention. He and others formed a group called People’s Democracy and as 1968 turned to 1969 they organized a protest march from Belfast to Derry, modeled after the Selma to Montgomery marches, to demand equal rights for Catholic nationalists in Northern Ireland.

What happened to Lewis and Blacks on the Edmund Pettus Bridge happened to Farrell and Irish civil rights marchers at Burntollet Bridge, where they were beaten by loyalist mobs while police stood idly by.

In Northern Ireland, the state’s complicity in the attacks on civil rights protesters and the British government’s decision to send troops in to quell the disturbances breathed life back into what had been a dormant Irish Republican Army.

The nonviolent civil rights movement in Northern Ireland, led in Derry by a schoolteacher named John Hume, struggled to retain the upper hand as the IRA’s violent response began to gain traction with younger people.

Any chance that the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland would remain on the nonviolent path of the American movement that inspired it died along with 14 unarmed civil rights protesters in Derry on Jan. 30, 1972, when British paratroopers opened fire on what also became known as Bloody Sunday.

Bloody Sunday flooded the IRA with recruits, especially after the British government whitewashed the massacre and blamed the victims for their own murders.

By exonerating the soldiers and blaming the victims of Bloody Sunday for their own demise, the British government managed to persuade a whole generation that nothing was on the level, that violence was the only currency in the North of Ireland.

About half of the people who were killed in the 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland known as The Troubles died in the five years that followed Bloody Sunday, so intense was the conflagration.

Still, John Hume stuck to his belief in nonviolence. The first time I visited his office in the 1980s, a portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. dominated the main wall. Hume ultimately became the chief architect of the peace process that brought together the various strands of Irish nationalism and British unionism. For his efforts, Hume shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 with unionist leader David Trimble.

Hume ended his Nobel laureate lecture with words that paid tribute to King and those like John Lewis who inspired people in Northern Ireland to demand civil rights: We shall overcome.

It was both fitting and long overdue when John Lewis visited Ireland in 2014.

In Dublin, he spoke movingly about the relationship between the abolitionist Frederick Douglass and the Irish Catholic emancipator Daniel O’Connell. Michael Farrell, the founder of People’s Democracy, told Lewis how much Lewis had inspired his generation, and when they embraced the room at Iveagh House, seat of the Irish government’s Department of Foreign Affairs, erupted in applause.

The next day, John Lewis went to Derry and met the other John, from the other Bloody Sunday. He and Hume linked arms and walked over the Peace Bridge than spans the River Foyle.

It was so unlike what happened at those other bridges so long ago. There was no violence, just a reckoning, an affirmation that when good people put their minds to it, we can overcome.













