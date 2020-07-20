In major shift, attorney general’s office would get new role in police deadly force investigations under House reform bill

But the proposal marks a dramatic rewrite of the rules Massachusetts prosecutors and police have operated under for the past several years where the local district attorney investigates the use of deadly force by a police agency that his/her office works with on a daily basis, a situation that some critics have viewed as an inherent conflict of interest.

The proposal is one part of the 129-page police reform bill unveiled by House leaders on Sunday which must still pass the House before the legislative session ends, and it must still be approved by the Senate and Gov. Charlie Baker before becoming law.

In a major policy shift backed by House leaders, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office would gain a direct role in investigating deadly force cases involving police, an authority now restricted to local district attorneys who often work with police they are tasked with investigating.

Advertisement

The plan, according to a House official familiar with the legislation, would change that approach and require Healey to have a seat at the table when officials are deciding whether a deadly force case can still be properly handled at the county level or be shifted to the attorney general’s office, which has the authority to use a grand jury to investigate crime statewide.

Under existing law, district attorneys can appoint a special prosecutor to handle the investigation or hand it off to a colleague from another county to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

The House proposal mandates the creation of a Division of Police Standards and Professional Conduct Enforcement in the attorney general’s office staffed by at least one assistant attorney general.

That person’s duties would include “investigating and prosecuting allegations of criminal offenses committed by officers [and] investigating and prosecuting any and all instances arising from the actions of an officer resulting in the death or serious bodily injury of another,‘' according to the language of the House proposal released by House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo’s office.

Advertisement

The Globe is in the process of reaching out to Healey’s office and district attorneys to gauge their views on the matter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.