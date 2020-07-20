Man, 78, charged with fifth OUI in Quincy crash that killed man in wheelchair

In a statement, Quincy police identified the suspect as David Bowering. His lawyer didn’t immediately return voice and e-mail messages seeking comment.

A 78-year-old man was allegedly drunk behind the wheel for the fifth time Saturday night in Quincy when he crashed his car into a 72-year-old man in a wheelchair, killing him, police said Monday.

Bowering, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on charges of OUI liquor, fifth offense; and motor vehicle homicide, OUI liquor stemming from the crash that killed 72-year-old James Bouchie, also of Quincy, according to court records and police.

A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Bowering, who was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing Friday, records show.

According to police, the fatal crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Quincy Avenue at Southern Artery. An initial investigation showed Bouchie had been crossing Quincy Avenue in his wheelchair when he was struck by a gray Kia Sportage driven by Bowering, the statement said.

Bouchie, police said, was “projected from the chair” upon impact. He was taken to South Shore Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“The matter remains under investigation by the Quincy Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit, with assistance from the District Attorney’s office,” police said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Bouchie.”









