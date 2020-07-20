More than 100,000 Rhode Islanders could get devastating news this week

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I say the strawberry dragonfruit Refresher from Dunkin’ is 🔥 . Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: As of Friday, Rhode Island had 17,793 confirmed coronavirus cases since March 1, and 990 residents had died. The most recent daily test-positive rate was 2.1 percent. There were 62 people in the hospital, with four in intensive care and two on ventilators.

Rhode Island’s jobless rate fell to 12.4 percent in June, but this is the week that more than 100,000 residents who are still receiving unemployment benefits have been dreading.

That’s because the additional $600 a week that they have been receiving on top of their regular unemployment benefits is scheduled to expire unless Congress can reach a deal to extend it.

So what are the chances that an agreement can be reached?

In an interview on Friday, US Senator Jack Reed told me he was holding out hope that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would agree to an extension, potentially by modifying the benefit. There has been some fear among lawmakers that the additional $600 a week has kept some people from returning to work, although there’s a pretty contagious virus that appears to be driving that problem.

Reed said the extra $600 a week has been a lifeline to many Rhode Islanders, including the businesses that have been fortunate enough to reopen. Without residents having that additional spending power, Reed said he fears that the state’s unemployment rate could increase in the coming weeks.

”Demand is still holding up in places that are open,” Reed said. “Without this support, people will automatically start cutting back.”

Reed isn’t alone. My colleague Larry Edelman made a similar point in his column last week, and The New York Times’ Paul Krugman wrote that the extra benefit helped the country avoid a “whole second round of job loss and economic contraction, as well as creating a huge wave of missed rental payments and evictions.”

More than 200,000 Rhode Islanders have filed for unemployment at some point during the pandemic, and the roughly 110,000 payments are made on average each week.

The US House of Representatives has already approved legislation that would extend the benefit to January, but McConnell appears to favor a more limited extension in the relief package that he will propose this week. As part of the negotiations, McConnell is also pushing for liability protection that would help businesses and other institutions avoid coronavirus-related lawsuits as they begin to reopen.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓The incoming dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health has a must-read op-ed in the Globe on what it will take to safely reopen schools across the country.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators is a Q&A with Anthony Hubbard, CEO of the YouthBuild Preparatory Academy. Have someone Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for his weekly interview? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

⚓ Ed reports that 113 Rhode Islanders were told earlier this month that their COVID-19 tests came back positive when they were actually negative.

⚓Does anyone have $1.39 million that I can borrow to buy this beautiful condo on Providence’s East Side?

⚓ Amanda Milkovits reports that a former assistant fire chief at the Quonset Air National Guard base who was facing charges for allegedly patronizing a 17-year-old for commercial sexual activity was found dead last week in his burning home at Gaspee Point.

⚓ Elsewhere: You might remember Brown University graduate (and Iowa state auditor) Rob Sand from our interview with him ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Over the weekend, the New York Times posted an audio version of the fascinating lottery heist story that introduced him to America.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ R.I.P.: The death of US Representative John Lewis means the conscience of America has left us, writes my colleague Adrian Walker.

⚓ Race: In the weeks since protests started throughout the country, symbols - not systems - have been first to fall. Dasia Moore has a thoughtful story about whether meaningful change has occurred.

⚓ Sports: What is life like in the NBA bubble in Florida? The Globe’s Gary Washburn is there.

⚓ Travel: Why Nantucket Island is an amazing outdoor playground — and a wonderful place to bring kids.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ If you’re interested in the census - and you should be - there’s a meeting of the governance committee for Rhode Island Complete Count Committee at 3:30 p.m.

⚓ The board of directors that oversees the Wyatt Detention Center is meeting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a settlement in a years-long lawsuit with a management company.

⚓ Warning to everyone who enjoys going to Narragansett’s beaches: In an effort to crack down on beach traffic, the Town Council will consider a proposal at 7:30 p.m. that will turn all “no parking” zones into “tow away” zones.

⚓ The Rhode Island Board of Elections has a long agenda for its 2 p.m. meeting, including lots of issues around mail ballots in the upcoming elections.

⚓ The Rhode Island Senate returns to action today, and will vote on legislation that would expand the ability of firefighters to qualify for a disability pension.





