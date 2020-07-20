Newburyport police say man yelled racial slur at middle school-aged boys

A man allegedly accosted a group of middle school-aged boys and shouted a racial slur in Newburyport last week, an incident that police are investigating as a possible hate crime, city officials announced Monday.

Police believe the group of boys were giving out doughnut holes along State Street on July 16 when they got into a dispute with a man in a car, who drove away before police arrived. A cell phone video given to police captured part of the incident.

A statement from the city did not say at what point the man used the racial slur. Officials said a witness took note of the man’s license plate number and police have since identified the suspect, though he was not named in a statement from City Marshal Mark Murray.