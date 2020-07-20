Newburyport police say man yelled racial slur at middle school-aged boys

A man allegedly accosted a group of middle school-aged boys and shouted a racial slur in Newburyport last week, an incident that police are investigating as a possible hate crime, city officials announced Monday.
Police believe the group of boys were giving out doughnut holes along State Street on July 16 when they got into a dispute with a man in a car, who drove away before police arrived. A cell phone video given to police captured part of the incident.
A statement from the city did not say at what point the man used the racial slur. Officials said a witness took note of the man’s license plate number and police have since identified the suspect, though he was not named in a statement from City Marshal Mark Murray.
Officials said they will consult with the Essex District Attorney’s office to determine if whether the incident meets the standard to be considered a hate crime.
“The Newburyport Police Department is actively investigating this incident, using all resources at our disposal,” Murray said. “We do not tolerate acts of racism or bias in our community, and we will pursue this investigation, wherever the facts take us.”
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.