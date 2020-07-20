Weather today: ‘Oppressive’ humidity along with temperatures in the 90s

“One more day of oppressive heat and humidity,” forecasters posted on Twitter. “The heat advisory was expanded to include much of the South Coast.”

The National Weather Service said humidity is expected to escalate as temperature rise into the 90s for the third straight day. When the temperature is combined with humidity levels, the heat index will hit 102 degrees in Boston and 104 in Taunton, forecasters wrote.

The weather word of the day Monday is “oppressive.”

By late afternoon and early evening, a cold front arrives and there is a possibility of scattered, powerful thunderstorms popping up across Central and Eastern Massachusetts, forecasters warned.

“The cold front moves through this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of the front,” forecasters wrote. “If storms develop there is a risk of isolated severe storms. Main threats would be damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. Risk highest from the I-95 corridor to eastern” Connecticut.

There is some good weather news in the short term. That cold front? It pushes down the humidity, making Tuesday markedly more pleasant.

“Dry, quiet and comfortable tonight and on Tuesday,” forecasters wrote.

But “humidity levels start to rise back toward oppressive levels Wednesday and Thursday.” Temperatures, however, will moderate slightly and cap out in the 80s, forecasters wrote.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.