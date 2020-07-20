Providence police charge a 14-year-old girl with murder, the youngest suspect since 2005

Gonzalez Colon was shot and killed July 1 as he stood outside a rental property on Progress Avenue he was working on. He was with another man who police believe was the intended target.

The girl, who is not identified because she is a juvenile, is the second person charged in the murder of 37-year-old Jorge Luis Gonzalez Colon. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Family Court today.

PROVIDENCE -- Police have charged a 14-year-old girl with the murder of a contractor outside a Providence home early this month, making her the youngest murder suspect in Rhode Island’s capital city in 15 years.

Police arrested Felix Hernandez-Rosado, 18, last week and charged him with murder. Police say Hernandez-Rosado fired 14 times, hitting Gonzalez Colon, according to the affidavit accompanying the arrest warrant. Police believe he was aiming for the other man, whom he suspected had killed his friend, Cristofer Reyes Navarro, 27, in Roger Williams Park in March. That slaying remains unsolved.

Hernandez-Rosado turned himself in last Tuesday and was arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder and firearms violations, as well as third-degree sexual assault.

After Gonzalez Colon was killed, Hernandez-Rosado’s 14-year-old girlfriend went missing, and police asked for help finding her.

A detective found her on Charles Street on Friday morning.

On Monday, Providence police Major David Lapatin that detectives had charged a 14-year-old girl in Gonzalez Colon’s murder. He declined comment on whether the suspect is also the missing girl.

Lapatin would say only that the girl they arrested played an “integral” part in the crime. She is being held at the Rhode Island Training School on charges of murder and conspiracy.

The girl hadn’t even been born the last time Providence had a murder suspect this young.

That would have been in 2005, when two teenage boys were charged with killing 14-year-old Jamont Richardson over a $15 hair-braiding debt.

Phearin Rot, who was 14 when he was arrested for Richardson’s slaying, was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison.

Gonzalez Colon’s murder was Providence’s fourth homicide of 2020.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com