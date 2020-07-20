Regina Pizzeria in Allston to close Tuesday after 10 years of serving pizza

Regina Pizzeria in Allston will close for good Tuesday after serving pizza there for the last decade, a company spokesman said Monday.
The Allston location at 353 Cambridge St. is closing its doors after its lease came up and the company failed to reach a new agreement with the building’s landlord, said Stuart Thompson, a spokesman for Regina Pizzeria.
The closure had nothing to do with COVID-19, Thompson said.
The company’s other locations will remain open with the exception of a Regina Pizzeria inside of South Station. That location is temporarily closed due to fewer commuters passing through the station during the pandemic, Thompson said.
Advertisement
Thompson wasn’t sure what will fill the Cambridge Street space after the pizzeria officially closes.
He said Regina Pizzeria, which has operated pizzerias in the Boston area since 1926, is “always looking for new locations.”
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.