Trump picks Harvard Kennedy School of Government graduate to lead U.S. Office of Personnel Management

Gibbs, the statement said, currently serves as acting assistant secretary for community planning and development with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Prior to his tenure at HUD, the White House said, Gibbs led “non-profit teams” in Japan.

In a statement, the White House said Trump intends to nominate John Gibbs, of Michigan, to serve as director of the personnel management office, which is the federal government’s chief human resources agency.

President Trump has tapped a Harvard Kennedy School alum to lead the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

“Using his fluency in Japanese, he trained non-profits on how to reach the vulnerable using technology, and deployed homeless outreach strategies for Japanese churches,” the statement said.

Gibbs has also worked as a software engineer for companies including Symantec, Palm, and Apple and played “a key role in the development of landmark technology products including industry-leading intrusion detection software, and the very first version of the iPhone,” the White House said.

According to the statement, Gibbs holds a bachelor’s in computer science from Stanford and a masters in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Gibbs has also written for The Federalist, a conservative publication, according to that outlet’s website.

Gibbs’s nomination is subject to US Senate confirmation. He received his masters from Harvard in 2016, according to his LinkedIn page.









