Two teenagers killed in Dorchester apartment, third teenager seriously wounded in separate shooting

A day after two teenagers were shot and killed inside a Wildwood Street apartment, a group of people gathered by the front stoop Monday, listening to music on the residential street near the border of Dorchester and Mattapan.

They politely declined to speak with a reporter.

As of Monday evening, police had not made any arrests in the deaths of the teenagers, ages 16 and 17. They had not disclosed their names or the circumstances of the shootings, except that officers found them injured but alive Sunday afternoon. They were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds and later died, police said.