Two teenagers killed in Dorchester apartment, third teenager seriously wounded in separate shooting

A day after two teenagers were shot and killed inside a Wildwood Street apartment, a group of people gathered by the front stoop Monday, listening to music on the residential street near the border of Dorchester and Mattapan.
They politely declined to speak with a reporter.
As of Monday evening, police had not made any arrests in the deaths of the teenagers, ages 16 and 17. They had not disclosed their names or the circumstances of the shootings, except that officers found them injured but alive Sunday afternoon. They were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds and later died, police said.
Their deaths were part of a violent weekend in Boston. Three other people were shot, including an 18-year-old on Maple Street in Roxbury. Eleven people survived stabbings, according to Boston Police Department data.
“Sunday was a violent day in Boston,” Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said at a news conference Monday. “Now we have another senseless act of violence.”
Police have not made any arrests in two stabbings on Saturday that left three people injured, one person near Egleston Square and two others in East Boston.
Anyone with information about these cases can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to 27463. Community members seeking counseling can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125 or BPHC.org/trauma.
