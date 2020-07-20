33 people who tested positive in the reported Manchester, Vt., outbreak were re-tested. Only two were positive the 2nd time

The Vermont Department of Health Department said Sunday that 33 of 63 people in the Manchester area who tested positive for the virus after taking a type of test not considered to be as accurate as that used by the department have been retested, and only two were confirmed positive cases.
As of Saturday, the Health Department had reached out to all but seven of the 63 people who had positive antigen tests. Most who were interviewed were not symptomatic and have not been linked to other possible cases, the department said.
The Burlington Free Press reports that antigen testing provides rapid results and can be helpful as a screening tool for those who are symptomatic. But they have shown the potential for producing false negatives, according to Health Commissioner Mark Levine, and are considered less reliable than PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.
“While they’re useful, they may have a higher chance of missing an active infection,” Levine said during the governor’s regular press briefing on the virus on Thursday.
Vermont reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday for a total of 1,350 cases so far. A total of 82,500 people have been tested for the illness since the pandemic started earlier this year. The number of deaths has remained at 56 for a month.