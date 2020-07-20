Bahamas closes borders to US travelers to fight coronavirus spread

The Bahamas is closing its borders to American passengers on international commercial flights and vessels to help fight the spread of coronavirus, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation said Monday in a statement.
The statement called the decision by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis “difficult” and said outgoing flights will be permitted to accommodate any current visitors from the United States scheduled to return after the July 22 midnight deadline.
“Private flights and charters from the United States, as well as pleasure craft and yachts will be permitted, and travelers from Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union are exempt from the emergency order,” the ministry said.
The Bahamas has seen an increase in cases of COVID-19 since opening their borders to international travel on July 1, the statement said.