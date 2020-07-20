Mass. reports 174 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Monday was the second time in eight days that state officials reported a single-digit number of new deaths. On July 13, five new deaths were reported.

The state also reported one new probable-case death, with that total rising to 219, and an additional 81 probable cases for a total of 6,733.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts among confirmed cases climbed by 1 to 8,214, the state reported Monday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 174, bringing the total to 107,056, as key metrics the state is using to monitor the reopening remained generally steady.

On Monday, state officials also reported that 10,665 new people have been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people who received tests to 1,044,548. Also, 268 new people received antibody tests, bringing the total number of people who received antibody tests to 86,433.

Three of the four key public health metrics being used by state officials dropped, with only one — the number of hospitals using surge capacity — increasing.

The seven-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests dipped slightly Sunday to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent a day earlier, the state reported, a 94 percent drop from mid-April.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients also fell slightly, dropping to 493 as of Sunday from 504 the day before. That figure represents an 86 percent drop from mid-April.

The three-day average of deaths among confirmed cases decreased to 10 as of Friday, down from 13 a day earlier. That figure has dropped 93 percent since mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity increased on Sunday to two, up from one on Saturday. There has been a 90 percent drop in this metric since April 15.





















