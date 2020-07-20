Hope is a powerful weapon against the violence that plagues our communities

We take no comfort from national crime statistics that show Boston with a far lower murder rate than cities like Chicago, Milwaukee, and Detroit. This statistic does not reflect our reality. The violent start to this summer in Boston is more than enough to crush our communities under the oppressive weight of despair and hopelessness.

The recent violence that left at least seven dead in predominantly Black Boston neighborhoods has already slipped from the front page, but that shattering violence continues to reverberate in a community still reeling from a higher rate of COVID-19 infections and ongoing racial inequity. The chronic trauma our communities face is retriggered by these violent incidents and the fact that for decades we — residents of Mattapan, Dorchester, and Roxbury — have been struggling with loss, disinvestment, redlining, poverty, and hopelessness.

And still, maybe irrationally, we remain hopeful and resilient.

Mothers for Justice and Equality is leading change for families in these highest-risk communities. In this work, MJE supports the whole family: mothers and families suffering from the loss of a child; teens and adults who are system-involved or incarcerated; teens who are learning to manage their new roles as parents while managing school and employment; and school-age children and youth who are at risk of gang involvement. The continuum of services that MJE provides helps families move from the trauma of community violence and get out from under the cycle of poverty.

We are focused on teenagers like Sean and Eduard, both 14 when they joined MJE’s youth development program because they feared the neighborhood gangs that were luring them in. One had lost a 15-year-old friend to murder; the other had lost his father to the same. We kept them close through their graduation from the Jeremiah Burke High School and through college.

We offer a STEM program, online during COVID-19, that engages youth with new friendships and learning activities to help them keep focused on their academics. We are exceptionally proud of the fact that 100 percent of our graduating seniors are now in college. College supports a future for our youth that is outside of the communities that have threatened their very lives.

We are inspired by our mothers. Mary came to us after she buried all three of her children — two sons to murder and a daughter to brain cancer. Mary channeled her unspeakable grief into comforting other mothers who had lost children to street violence. She died in the spring from COVID-19; her memory continues to inspire us every day. Eileen didn’t surrender to her grief after her 16-year-old grandson Devonte was stabbed to death in 2008, his murder still unsolved. She found MJE and now serves on the MJE board of directors and the City of Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team. She comforts other families who have suffered the violent loss of a child.

We are focused on young adults who are incarcerated and preparing for release back into the community and their families. We provide them with training and support as they prepare to face the same challenges that got them into prison in the first place. We support DYS-involved youth with new experiences, educational support, and case management.

What threatens us more than violence and poverty is the fear and hopelessness that it breeds. We know the crime statistics all too well, but the statistics that we preach are about realized dreams, not lives lost.

Amid the rise in cross-cultural support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Boston University’s new director of the Center for Antiracist Research, Ibram X. Kendi, was asked in a recent interview what people could do to support our communities of color and try to change a system deeply rooted in inequality, racism, and murder. There is no single answer, he responded, except this: “Get involved after the marches and rallies. Invest your time and money in community-based programs that work. Support Black and brown-owned businesses.”

For all clients, we work together with them to break through the layers of trauma, mistrust, and hopelessness to design a better future for themselves, their children, and their communities.

We want our community to see past ambulances and trauma so they can see a future that is hopeful and peaceful. That might not seem ambitious in most communities, but it would be life- changing in ours.

Monalisa Smith is the founder and CEO of Mothers for Justice and Equality, founded in 2010 by mothers who had lost children to street violence.