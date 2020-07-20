Many in Mass. business community welcome regional tools to finance transit projects

Jon Chesto’s article “Taxation district plan faces criticism” (Business, July 15) reported on opposition from some of the state’s largest business organizations to a transportation financing tool known as regional ballot initiatives.
However, not everyone in the state’s business community opposes this measure.
In fact, before COVID-19, when lawmakers were seeking input from business groups on addressing our transportation crisis, our chamber joined the Alliance for Business Leadership, the Kendall Square Association, the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, and other progressive business organizations in drafting a menu of solutions we supported, including regional ballot initiatives.
These initiatives are used nationwide to fund innovative transportation solutions, from biking and walking infrastructure to comprehensive, regional transit projects. Cities as large as Los Angeles and as small as Manhattan, Kan., have used this method to control their transportation destinies. We should too.
It is no small coincidence that several coalitions of mayors and managers for years have expressed strong support for this very same tool. Without meaningful ways for cities and towns to invest in transportation, the state controls every single transportation investment. Let’s give the voters in our communities the tools to decide whether they want to raise revenue to address specific transportation improvements in their own backyards.
Greg Reibman
President
Newton-Needham Regional Chamber
Newton