Many in Mass. business community welcome regional tools to finance transit projects

Jon Chesto’s article “Taxation district plan faces criticism” (Business, July 15) reported on opposition from some of the state’s largest business organizations to a transportation financing tool known as regional ballot initiatives.

However, not everyone in the state’s business community opposes this measure.

In fact, before COVID-19, when lawmakers were seeking input from business groups on addressing our transportation crisis, our chamber joined the Alliance for Business Leadership, the Kendall Square Association, the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, and other progressive business organizations in drafting a menu of solutions we supported, including regional ballot initiatives.