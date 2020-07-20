Are NFL owners taking players’ health concerns seriously?

One was from a league source who said Sunday evening, “They’re close to a deal.” The other sign came from dozens of NFL players, who amped up their rhetoric and strategically accused the NFL owners of not taking the players’ health seriously enough. In past NFL-NFLPA negotiations, the rhetoric seems to get the most heated when the two sides are close and they are just haggling over a few remaining points.

There were two signs on Sunday that the NFL and NFL Players Association were close to finishing their negotiation into all of the coronavirus-related policies needed to play football this year.

At around noon on Sunday, the NFL’s star players, J.J. Watt, Patrick Mahomes, and Drew Brees, tweeted the hashtag “WeWantToPlay” and accused the NFL of ignoring the advice of its own doctors.

“Crazy to hear the @NFL is not following the recommendations of their own experts regarding player health and safety,” Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown tweeted. “How does this even make sense?? I want to play football but we need the @NFL to create a safe work environment for us #WeWantToPlay.”

Of course, anyone who has been following the NFL all offseason knows that medical experts from the NFL and NFLPA have been working since March to create the league’s COVID-19 protocols. They have created a number of protocols related to testing and tracing, social distancing at team facilities, treatment response, travel, game day protocols, and more.

So what was Sunday’s Twitter protest about? Preseason games – the NFL wants to hold at least two games, while the NFLPA wants none. Preseason games are significant revenue sources for teams because they own the broadcasts and sell their own advertising. Meanwhile, players don’t get paid for preseason games, so they take all of the risk while getting very little of the benefit of playing (other than a slight bump to next year’s salary cap).

When Brown and other players say the NFL is ignoring the recommendations of its own doctors, they are talking about the proposed training camp schedule and how it relates to preseason games.

Since NFL players did not have a usual offseason or training period, the NFL-NFLPA joint medical committee recommended a slow re-acclimation to football activities. The proposed schedule would have players doing conditioning-only workouts for the first 21 days of training camp, followed by 10 days of non-contact practices, then 14 days of full contact practice (with only 10 days of practice allowed out of 14). A gradual ramp-up of contact is also required.

Based on that timeline and a July 28 start date, players wouldn’t even touch a football until Aug. 18, wouldn’t put on their pads until Aug. 28, and would have about two weeks of full contact before the regular season begins on Sept. 13. Preseason games almost certainly don’t fit into that time frame. The owners asked the players to report early to camp, and the players declined.

So while the owners are pushing hard for preseason games, the players are answering back, “Even your own doctors don’t think it’s a good idea!”

But don’t be surprised if the owners play hardball and squeeze at least one preseason game out of the players, for several reasons. One, preseason games bring in revenue, which line the owners pockets but also boost next year’s salary cap. Two, teams could use a dry run or two of game day protocols before getting thrown into the fire in Week 1. And three, many of the younger players need preseason games in order to impress coaches and win their jobs.

Here’s a deeper look at other recent developments:

▪ The NFL and NFLPA released several more aspects of the medical protocols on Friday evening. They still haven’t finalized how often players will be tested (the NFLPA wants daily testing, the owners are concerned with the costs), but they did announce that the NFL has hired national testing company BioReference Laboratories to handle its entire testing system.

BioReference will set up testing sites at all 32 team facilities, will manufacture all of the tests, and handle all the collecting and testing procedures. BioReference is also handling the testing for the NBA.

“We thought it was important, along with the PA, to have a uniform standard across all 32 clubs, making sure that everyone was getting tested by the same methodology and the same exact protocols,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told me earlier this summer. “We think that makes a lot more sense, obviously, than a distributive response and trying to have everyone on their own.”

A coordinated, centralized response to the pandemic that strives for consistency and efficiency. What a novel concept.

▪ Everyone that steps foot inside the building for football purposes – players, coaches, trainers, locker room attendants, but not business-side employees – will wear a tracking device all day long for contact tracing purposes. These Kinexon Proximity Recording devices will help a team determine which people were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. It has to be worn during practice, in meetings, on the team bus, and so on.

▪ Because COVID-19 has such a wide range of effects on different people, the NFL won’t require players to miss a standard number of games in the event of a positive test (i.e. it won’t be a two- or three-game minimum). A player who is positive but asymptomatic could return as quickly as five days if he gets two consecutive negative tests, meaning in theory he wouldn’t have to miss any games. A player who is positive and shows symptoms has to sit out at least 10 days, but may only have to miss one game.

▪ A player’s return to play will also include additional cardiac screening, and a progressive return to football activities over three days or seven days depending on the severity of the infection.

▪ One major gripe for the NFLPA was that, as of Thursday, none of the 32 teams had submitted an Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan, which is required to be approved by the NFL and NFLPA before training camp can begin. But was quickly resolved.

The Chiefs and Texans, who open up camp first with their rookies reporting Monday, got their IDER plans in on Friday. The other 30 teams submitted their plans by Sunday afternoon, according to a league source. The NFL approved of all 32 IDER plans, and the NFLPA was working through them on Sunday night. There shouldn’t be any other roadblocks preventing rookies from reporting Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players on Thursday, and the full teams on July 28.

