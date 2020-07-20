Blue Jays talking to Pittsburgh about playing at PNC Park

"This will be a monumental challenge for our staff, but leaning in to help others is what Pittsburghers do best. If we are able to safely accommodate, not only will it bring additional international attention to our city, it will also bring with it jobs and revenue for local hotels, restaurants and other businesses that will support the Blue Jays organization as well as additional visiting teams.”

“In an effort to help in the return of the game we all love, we continue to have active discussions with Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays organization regarding the possibility of hosting home games for the Blue Jays at PNC Park this season,” Pirates President Travis Williams said in a statement Monday.

The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to the Pittsburgh Pirates about sharing their major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred them from playing in their home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pirates are led by former Blue Jays executives Ben Cherington and Steve Sanders.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said he was encouraged the Pirates put out a proverbial welcome mat.

“Going to Pittsburgh, that’s a beautiful ballpark,” he said. “I already brought 10 Roberto Clemente T-shirts that I brought with me for some reason.”

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said earlier Monday his team has more than five contingency plans and was in talks with other teams. Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila said no one had reached out to the Tigers about sharing Comerica Park.

Atkins stressed the Blue Jays were “focused on getting into a major league facility” after Canada denied their request to play at Rogers Centre because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging.

Sahlen Field, home of their Triple A affiliate in Buffalo, is available, but players have told management they want to be in a major league park and Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro said Saturday it has numerous infrastructure challenges.

Red tomahawks have been a regular accessory at Atlanta Braves games since the beginnings of the team's rise in the early 1990s. John Amis/Associated Press

Braves take down tomahawk reference

The Atlanta Braves have removed a “Chop On” sign that sat near an entrance to Truist Park and changed their 2020 slogan to “For The A” as they continue to examine their fans’ tomahawk chop chant.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, said he found the chant insulting during last year’s NL Division Series. The Braves did not distribute the red foam tomahawks before the decisive Game 5 of the series, won by the Cardinals, “out of respect for the concerns” expressed by Helsley.

Braves fans began chopping and chanting in the early 1990s. The team has encouraged the chant by playing music and distributing the foam tomahawks. Since there will be no fans at Braves’ home games for at least the start of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season, the team may feel no urgency to release a new policy on the chant.

The Braves, unlike the now-unnamed Washington NFL team, have announced firm plans to keep their team name, telling season-ticket holders in a letter July 10 that, “We will always be the Atlanta Braves.”

Also this week, the American Indian Center of Indiana is holding Zoom conversations for “interested parties” in hopes of drafting a resolution calling for the renaming of the Triple A Indianapolis Indians, as well as removing any imagery using offensive or false characterizations of Native Americans.

“Some people think that, well, names like Chiefs and Warriors and Indians should be acceptable because they’re not racial slurs. But they don’t understand the harm that comes from having our images kind of reduced to sports and high school mascots,” Carolina Castoreno, the center’s executive director, told The Indianapolis Star.

Although the top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates has made changes to distance it from offensive characterizations of Indigenous people, including removing a teepee structure from its center-field and changing its logo, it’s long been committed to its team name.

A spokesperson for the team told The Indianapolis Star that the topic of the team’s name comes up “from time to time” and the team has “been talking about it internally quite a bit in recent weeks.”







