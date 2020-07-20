Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron named finalist for Selke Trophy

Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier St. Louis’ Ryan O’Reilly were the other two nods. It’s wait-‘til-next-year for young bucks like Tampa’s Anthony Cirelli.

Another year, another Selke Trophy nomination for the Bruins center, who was one of three finalists announced Monday by the NHL.

Eventually, they might rename it the Patrice Bergeron Award.

Bergeron earned a top-three finish for the ninth year in a row, extending his own NHL record. Pavel Datsyuk, Jere Lehtinen, and Guy Carbonneau were six-time finalists, and only Datsyuk earned them in consecutive years.

If Bergeron were to win this season, he would set a league record for most Selkes. He is currently one of two four-time winners. Montreal’s Bob Gainey took home the first four Selkes that were awarded, from 1978-81.

