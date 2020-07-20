Monday’s Red Sox report: Martin Perez, Jarren Duran stand out

SCORE: There were no outfielders for the visiting squad in this contest, so the 5-0 final is a bit misleading.

BREAKDOWN: Martin Perez pitched six innings of scoreless baseball Monday and registered five strikeouts. With the exception of Alex Verdugo and Michael Chavis, the Red Sox regulars got the day off, and many of the Sox minor leaguers got some playing time. Outfielder Jarren Duran stood out the most, ripping a double off the center field wall that scored two runs. He later hit another double to left, and saved Perez a couple of times with some impressive catches.

"He's really good, man," Perez said "He's got amazing talent and a good future with us here. His time is coming. Hopefully, I'll be here to enjoy it."