NBA says none of the tests done on 346 players over the last week came back positive

In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association.

Two of 322 players tested came back positive when the league announced results of its first batch of tests July 13.

Of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus over the last week, zero have returned confirmed positive tests, the league announced Monday.

Games are set to resume July 30.

Giants, Jets bar fans

The New York Jets and Giants announced they will not have fans at home games this season “until further notice” because of the coronavirus pandemic. The teams, who play at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and have separate training facilities in the state, released a joint statement after Gov. Phil Murphy announced an executive order limiting outdoor public gatherings to 500 people.

The teams are the first in the NFL to decide to forego fans, and the revenue they bring, when the season begins in September.

Both teams said in the statement that they would continue to work with the governor and update the status of a no-fan plan, if necessary.

The Jets and Giants say the decision to not have fans — at least for now — was reached after discussions with Murphy, with the health and safety of fans, players and staff being considered.

The teams also announced that “out of an abundance of caution,” fans will not be able to attend training camp practices this summer.

Texas football will allow fans

The University of Texas said it anticipates hosting football games this season at 50 percent capacity in the stands. Athletic Director Chris Del Conte emailed season ticket holders telling them the school is working closely with Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and is following state guidelines on social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas said it’s still preparing for the season to start Sept. 5 at home against South Florida. The Big 12 has not yet said if it will duplicate moves by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to play only conference games. South Florida plays in the American Athletic Conference.

NHL: Only 2 positives last 5 days

The NHL said only two players tested positive for COVID-19 during the first five days of training camp last week. The two players who tested positive are self-isolating per national and local health protocols … California’s governing body for high school sports said that the 2020-21 seasons will begin no earlier than December. The California Interscholastic Federation said the normal fall, winter and spring sports seasons will be condensed into two seasons … Croatia’s soccer federation reversed its policy on allowing fans into games and said it would complete the season in empty stadiums. The federation said the decision followed a “significant increase” in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections. Some spectators were allowed into Croatian sports events since mid-June, including top-tier soccer games and a tennis tournament in Zadar organized by Novak Djokovic. It was criticized for ignoring social distancing guidance … The International Skating Union canceled the Junior Figure Skating Grand Prix for the upcoming season. Citing increased travel and entry restrictions, the international governing body for the sport said it could not sanction the series.