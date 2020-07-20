NFL, NFLPA agree on COVID-19 testing plan

The NFL and the National Football League Players Association reached an agreement on COVID-19 testing.

According to reports, players, coaches and staffers will get tested daily for the first two weeks of training camp, which is set to begin later this month. If less than 5 percent test positive, it will move to every other day. If the rate is above, the league will continue with daily tests until it falls below that number.

The announcement comes in the wake of a flurry of activity on social media over the weekend from NFL stars who questioned the fact the league had yet to put a plan into place.