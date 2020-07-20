NFL, NFLPA agree on COVID-19 testing plan

The NFL and the National Football League Players Association reached an agreement on COVID-19 testing.
According to reports, players, coaches and staffers will get tested daily for the first two weeks of training camp, which is set to begin later this month. If less than 5 percent test positive, it will move to every other day. If the rate is above, the league will continue with daily tests until it falls below that number.
The announcement comes in the wake of a flurry of activity on social media over the weekend from NFL stars who questioned the fact the league had yet to put a plan into place.
Advertisement
Late Monday afternoon, the players’ association issued the following statement: “Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing and tracing protocols to keep our players safe. The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season.”
“This is ongoing work,” Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, told ESPN. “There’s no finish line with health and safety, and I think these protocol are living, breathing documents, which means they will change as we get new information. They will undoubtedly be changing over time, which is what we usually see in medicine.”
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.