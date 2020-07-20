NFL offer to players: No preseason games this summer, report says

Earlier Monday, it was reported by multiple outlets the NFL had proposed a one-game preseason.

The NFL offered the NFLPA Monday the option of playing no preseason games this summer, according to ESPN.

The preseason has already been shortened — earlier this offseason, it was announced that the preseason slate would go from four to two games. (Weeks 1 and 4 were eliminated from the schedule.)

It was also revealed earlier on Monday that the players and the owners had agreed on a daily COVID-19 testing plan.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.