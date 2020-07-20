fb-pixel
NFL

NFL offer to players: No preseason games this summer, report says

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated July 20, 2020, 26 minutes ago
Could the NFL end up not playing preseason games this summer?
Could the NFL end up not playing preseason games this summer?Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The NFL offered the NFLPA Monday the option of playing no preseason games this summer, according to ESPN.

Earlier Monday, it was reported by multiple outlets the NFL had proposed a one-game preseason.

The preseason has already been shortened — earlier this offseason, it was announced that the preseason slate would go from four to two games. (Weeks 1 and 4 were eliminated from the schedule.)

It was also revealed earlier on Monday that the players and the owners had agreed on a daily COVID-19 testing plan.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.