PGA Tour takeaways: Phil Mickelson laid up on a par 3? Is he kidding us?

“I saw that playing out differently in my mind,‘' he said, referring to the putt coming up short.

On Sunday, in the fourth round of the Memorial Tournament, Mickelson bombed a 369-yard drive, then putted from the fairway from 78 yards on the 447-yard, par-4 13th hole. His putt didn’t reach the green. Hit hit a lovely flop for his third — shouldn’t that have been his approach? — to a couple of feet and made par, as only he can.

Creativity is a backbone of Mickelson’s game. He tries shots few will attempt. He makes decisions many question. We saw that three holes later.

On the 173-yard par-3 16th hole, Mickelson laid up. This is not a preposterous plan — if you are a 30-handicap trying to break 100 for the first time. Winner Jon Rahn hit 9-iron into 16.

But Mickelson played to 144 yards, then missed his spot on the pitch shot, and settled for bogey. He said he was “trying to take a big number out of play.” He had no chance of winning the tournament and it’s hard to imagine he was playing for a higher spot on the scoreboard.

Ever-candid CBS analyst Nick Faldo said, “What is he defending, tied 46th or something.”

Mickelson made bogey (he said he was 10 over on the 16th in the past two weeks) and finished with a 78, good for a T-54.

In a post-round interview, Mickelson praised some of the hole designs, calling them “brilliant.”

But it’s hard to believe he was not making a statement given his creativity and imagination around the greens, and his history.

Two years ago in the third round of the US Open at Shinnecock, Mickelson disgraced himself by hitting a ball still rolling on the green.

“Look, I mean no disrespect by anybody,” Mickelson said after the round. “I know it’s a two-shot penalty, and at the time I just didn’t feel like going back and forth and hitting the same shot over. I took the two-shot penalty and moved on.”

Days later, Mickelson came to his senses and apologized.

“I know this should’ve come sooner, but it’s taken me a few days to calm down,” Mickelson said in a statement. “My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I’m embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I’m sorry.”

Sunday’s wasn’t either.

Other takeaways from the Memorial:

▪ Rahm won the tournament and ascended to No. 1 in the world golf rankings. So why isn’t he a household name? He has 10 worldwide wins, but only four in the States, and zero majors. At 25, Rahm is the fourth youngest to reach No. 1, behind only Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy. Rahm, from Spain, had a spectacular collegiate career at Arizona State. He was the top-ranked amateur in the world for a record 60 weeks.

▪ Only nine players were under par for the week. Patrick Reed, Luke List, and Xinjun Zhang took the B Flight, finishing at even par.

▪ Tony Finau was at 12 under, with a four-shot lead, standing on the 12th tee in the third round on Saturday. He made double on 12 and played the next 25 holes in 10 over. He finished 2 under, good for eighth place.

▪ Only three players in the field three-putted more than Woods (6 over, T-40 for the week). Obviously he was rusty around the greens, but his swing was smooth and his irons were solid, considering he hadn’t played on Tour since February. Still, he was typically cryptic when asked when he will play again. “Soon,” he said.

▪ Former No. 1 McIlroy went out in 40 Sunday and was never a factor. He finished 4 over, in a tie for 32nd. Faldo theorized that McIlroy might be the most affected player without fans in attendance.

▪ When big hitters hit it, they hit big. When they miss it … Bryson DeChambeau made 10 on the par-5 15th Friday, going from 1 over and safely inside the cut line to 6 over and having a trunk-slammer of day. DeChambeau hit three balls out of bounds (he wanted to jump the fence and play the last ball he hit OB) and checked out without saying a word.

▪ The Memorial was the second of back-to-back events at Muirfield Village. Two Sundays ago, Collin Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open. He was 19 under par, a 10-shot difference from Sunday’s winner.

















