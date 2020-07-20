Terry Bateman is Washington NFL team’s first front office hire

Washington’s NFL team named Terry Bateman as its executive vice president and chief marketing officer, giving the organization its first official in charge of the non-football side since former team president Bruce Allen was fired at the end of last season. Bateman, whose role will include overseeing the team’s upcoming name change and re-branding, has been one of Washington owner Daniel Snyder’s top advisers over the past year and a half, working with the team as an outside consultant. Bateman’s hire brings more structure to the franchise’s business operation by installing an employee between Snyder and the group of vice presidents who handle various parts of the team’s non-football operations. Washington still does not have a team president to look over the entire franchise. When Snyder hired Ron Rivera as coach in January, the owner said Rivera will be the organization’s primary voice. But this left Rivera playing a role in helping Snyder talk through the ultimate decision to change the team’s name and pick a new one, as well as coordinating the franchise’s response to both the nationwide reckoning on race that followed George Floyd’s death, and last week’s Washington Post report in which 15 female former employees alleged sexual harassment and verbal abuse by ex-team executives and scouts. “Terry Bateman is a man I trust and have worked with for many years,” Snyder said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better individual to help spearhead this organization’s marketing efforts into this new era.”

New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux was suspended by the NHL for the first two games of the team’s preliminary-round series against Carolina because of an illegal check that injured Colorado forward Joonas Donskoi in in the final minutes of New York’s 3-2 overtime loss at Colorado on March 11. The league’s department of player safety announced the suspension four months after holding a hearing with Lemieux. The NHL waited until return to play guidelines were in place before making a ruling. The suspension means Lemieux will miss the first two games of the Rangers’ best-of-five series against Carolina, which opens in Toronto on Aug. 1. He will be eligible to play in New York’s exhibition game against the New York Islanders on July 29 . . . Washington’s John Carlson, Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Nashville’s Roman Josi have been named the finalists for the NHL’s James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s top defenseman.

Soccer

Wolverhampton in sixth

Wolverhampton took back sixth place in the English Premier League after beating slumping Crystal Palace, 2-0, to move closer to qualifying for another season in the Europa League. The win moved Wolves back above Tottenham with a one-point advantage ahead of the final day of the league season on Sunday. Wolves must face Chelsea; Tottenham gets Palace, which has lost its last seven games. Daniel Podence, a winter signing from Olympiakos, scored his first Premier League goal in the 41st minute with a header into an unguarded net off a cross from Matt Doherty, who was in turn cued up by a smart lob from Joao Moutinho. Jonathan Castro showed off his footwork to score the second goal on the turn in the 68th . . . Brighton did just enough to confirm its place in the English Premier League for next season by drawing at home to Newcastle, 0-0. Brighton earned a point to move past West Ham and into 15th place, seven points clear of 18th-placed Aston Villa, which has two games left to play. That’s enough to ensure Brighton stays in the top division for a fourth season since promotion in 2017 . . . Struggling with consistency since upsetting Paris Saint-Germain to win the French League three years ago, Monaco appointed Niko Kovac as coach. The eight-time French champions cited Kovac’s success coaching Bayern Munich, Frankfurt and the Croatian national team. The club announced the hiring Sunday after it fired Roberto Moreno.

Miscellany

Los Alamitos allowed to operate

Los Alamitos is off probation with the California Horse Racing Board approving its plan to address injuries and deaths at the Orange County track. The board voted remotely, 6-0, to allow Los Alamitos to continue operating, despite 21 horse deaths from racing or training at the track since 2020, including 10 since May 26. It had been on a 10-day probation and under threat of losing its license that runs through Dec. 22. The track’s new safety enhancement plan includes training practices, pre-race procedures, a panel to review race entries and post-incident assessments. One veterinarian will be added to the staff during morning training hours to observe horses as they enter and exit the track. The track will appoint a so-called safety steward to patrol the stable area to observe veterinarians and barn personnel daily. Similar measures are already in effect at Del Mar, Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields . . . A 60,000-square foot museum that will include a first-of-its-kind tribute to the 1980 US Olympic team is scheduled to open July 30 in Colorado Springs after a three-year construction project. The US Olympic & Paralympic Museum will feature 12 galleries that include exhibits on athlete training, the Summer and Winter Games and the USOPC Hall of Fame.