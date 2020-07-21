Missing live music at the ballpark? Stream the ‘Fenway Sessions’ on Facebook

With Dailey stationed outside the ballpark (“acting as veejay,” he explained) the show includes footage from past Fenway shows — Foo Fighters and New Kids on the Block — new performances by Jimmy Buffett, Jefferson Starship, Dailey, and, according to a press release, “a special message from Bell Biv DeVoe.”

Boston singer-songwriter Will Dailey hosts the streaming charity event Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Watch live on Fenway Park’s Facebook or Live Nation New England’s Facebook pages.

If it just doesn’t feel like summer without a big concert at Fenway Park, the “Fenway Sessions” might fill that stadium-size hole in your heart.

Viewers can donate during the show — all proceeds benefit Crew Nation, a global relief for Live Nation music crews, and the Red Sox Foundation.

“Whether it’s Josh Kantor’s organ, or the concerts held there — you can’t take music away from Fenway,” Dailey said in a phone interview. He cited Bruce Springsteen’s Fenway show in 2003 as the kick-off to the stadium’s stellar shows. It has hosted many more since, from Lady Gaga to Billy Joel to Paul McCartney.

When the world shut down in March, Dailey began his “Isolation Tour,” a series of livestreamed shows, to raise money for fellow musicians and non-salaried staff at a slew of area venues. (He also took part in a Chelsea benefit concert for COVID-19 victims.)

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy reached out to Dailey during the tour to show support. Dailey brought up the idea of doing a similar event for the Sox, “and here we are,” he said.

While Foo Fighters and NKOTB performances will be archival, Jefferson Starship and Buffet sent in videos. Buffet “is at home by his lonesome. And Jefferson Starship created one of those videos where they’re playing together. It’s stunning, actually,” Dailey said.

I n pre-corona days, Dailey was part of the Fenway Rooftop Sessions, a show where “New England artists, working artists, played before games.”

“Fenway has always been a place where they’ve been investing more and more [in music], and they’re not losing sight of that in this moment,” Dailey said.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.