Jeff Bezos added a record $13 billion to his net worth yesterday

Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his net worth on Monday, the largest single-day jump for an individual since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was created in 2012.

Amazon.com Inc. shares surged 7.9%, the most since December 2018 on rising optimism about web shopping trends, and are now up 73% this year.

Bezos, Amazon's 56-year-old founder and the world's richest person, has seen his fortune swell $74 billion in 2020 to $189.3 billion, despite the U.S. entering its worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. He's now personally worth more than the market valuation of giants such as Exxon Mobil Corp., Nike Inc. and McDonald's Corp.