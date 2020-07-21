Dim sum for one, at long last: China Pearl has reopened for takeout

Chinatown’s restaurants were among the first affected by coronavirus. By February, some had seen business decline between 30 and 80 percent. That’s when politicians and community leaders decided to organize a dim sum brunch at China Pearl. “We are coming together to show support for Chinatown and the small businesses there, particularly the restaurants, which are a hub of the entire community,” said Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu at the time.

It has been 138 days since I last had dim sum. I am excited. In my arms is a big bag, warmth seeping through its paper sides, a small armada of white cartons nestled within. They contain plump dumplings, custard-filled bao, tender rice noodle rolls, and other specialties from China Pearl , one of the longest-running restaurants in Chinatown. I can wait no longer, and I needn’t. After a closure of more than four months, China Pearl is open again for takeout.

Nearly 400 people came to share dumplings and buoy up the neighborhood. But by mid-February, China Pearl had closed, among the first restaurants in Chinatown to do so. (A branch of China Pearl in Quincy stayed open.) "It was a tough move," says co-owner Brian Moy, whose family has operated the restaurant since the late '80s. There was pressure for neighborhood businesses to stay open in a show of strength and solidarity. "If a large restaurant closes, it's bad news for the community. But operation just could not continue."

Takeout bags at China Pearl. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Moy also runs Shojo and Ruckus, right next to China Pearl. They are geared toward a younger, less-traditional audience: The food and the mood are modern; the music is loud. Ruckus is fast-casual, while Shojo is known for its cocktails and has a strong nighttime scene. Business remained steadier at those restaurants, which were able to stay open longer. But at the traditional China Pearl, it disappeared almost overnight. The downturn was assumed at first to be a repetition of what had happened during the SARS outbreak in 2003 — discrimination against the community by a fearful general public. But a slightly different picture began to emerge, Moy says. Customers in touch with friends and family in China were ahead of the information curve. They were staying home.

Now Chinatown is slowly coming back. China Pearl reopened in early July, with the beginning of Phase 3. A few other dim sum spots — Winsor Dim Sum Cafe, Great Taste Bakery & Restaurant — have returned, too, along with other neighborhood restaurants. Chinatown also seems to be ahead of the safety curve, with some businesses installing partitions between tables, for instance, not yet a common measure around town. A lot of the guidelines and handbooks owners are referring to come from restaurant groups in Asia, Moy says. "In terms of extra safety, it's the firsthand communication in Asia, and then knowing what they're doing over there and what has worked and translating that over here. They are leading by example."

Dim sum chef Wo Leung makes fresh rice noodles with shrimp, in the central kitchen. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

But separation and sterility run counter to the spirit of dim sum, which is perhaps the ultimate convivial meal, bringing together big groups of friends and multiple generations of family. Eating is but part of the point. Gathering is what truly animates the endeavor. Whither dim sum in this time of distancing?

The spirit is still there, Moy says. With takeout, there’s no more congregating in the spacious room decorated with red lanterns and bounteous flower arrangements, staffers wheeling carts laden with bamboo steamers. But people are still buying large amounts of food to go. “We hear a lot of: ‘I need to get food for eight people. How many orders should I get?’ It’s family visiting family, mostly visiting parents and grandparents,” he says. “Even through COVID, we still see how dim sum is important for families. It’s a central bonding point.”

The exterior of China Pearl in Chinatown. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

And then some people choose to bond with themselves. I, too, have purchased a large amount of food from China Pearl. I just don't intend to share it with anyone. With my usual dim sum companions quarantined in their own homes, this feast is all mine.

I make my own pot of tea and unpack the bag, cartons on the kitchen counter in a line. I open the first one: har gow, shrimp dumplings with translucent wrappers. I'm so happy to see them I could cry. They are tender, fragrant. I eat one immediately. There's bean curd rolled up with minced pork, deeply savory, with a bouncy texture I love. Deep-fried triangles stuffed with shrimp and chives are still crisp. The only thing that hasn't traveled well is an order of rice noodle rolls with shrimp; they've come unfurled during the journey home, but it doesn't really matter. They still taste delicious. Fluffy white steamed buns have bright yellow centers of comfortingly sweet egg custard, and chewy deep-fried sesame balls are filled with lotus seed paste. In my freezer, there's now a frozen "survival pack" of a dozen pork and shrimp shu mai. Also available in frozen packs: chicken feet with black bean sauce, turnip cake, sticky rice in lotus leaf, and more.

China Pearl conceived of these offerings during the phase when people were hoarding toilet paper and clearing the Costco shelves. “We felt dim sum was an essential part of life,” Moy says, something you need in order to survive.

Manager Patty Roy takes a phone order. China Pearl operates its takeout from the neighboring Sojo restaurant, in Chinatown, during the coronavirus pandemic. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

I feel that. Dim sum with loved ones is ideal, but dim sum for one is a fine consolation. I have really missed this food. I will be back at China Pearl soon for more — and Winsor Dim Sum Cafe, and Peach Farm, and the bubble tea shops and bakeries, and all of my Chinatown favorites.

Since China Pearl reopened, business has been slow. People aren’t hanging out and lingering in the neighborhood like they used to. They show up, get what they came for, and leave. The restaurant owners talk to one another: “We are keeping high hopes, encouraging each other. We are staying open because that’s the only way people will have faith to come back,” Moy says. “I really believe Chinatown as a community, not until all the business returns does it becomes a destination again.”

China Pearl, 9 Tyler St., Chinatown, Boston, 617-426-4338, www.chinapearlrestaurants.com. Open daily for takeout only 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pick up from Shojo, at the same address.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.