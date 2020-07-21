Recipe: Lemony biscuits rise and touch as they bake so guests can break them apart

Makes 9

Arranging biscuits tightly in a baking pan makes the tops crusty and the insides soft and fluffy. Pat out the dough, chill it, cut 9 squares, and transfer the pieces to a baking pan so they fit tightly; it doesn't matter if the edges of the dough are not perfect because they'll all rise and touch each other as they bake. These are made with a sour cream dough flavored with lemon. After cooling them briefly, brush with a sweet-tart lemon glaze that adds to the flavor (two lemons will be enough for the dough and the glaze). Serve them fresh from the oven in their square cluster, and let guests break apart a biscuit -- or two.

BISCUITS

Canola or vegetable oil (for the pan) Grated rind of 2 lemons (1 tablespoon) Juice of 1/2 lemon 1 egg yolk ¾ cup sour cream ½ teaspoon lemon extract or vanilla extract 2 cups flour ½ teaspoon salt 2½ teaspoons baking powder ¼ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar ⅓ cup sugar ½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into teaspoon-sized chunks 2 teaspoons ice water, or more if needed Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Rub an 8-inch square baking pan very lightly with canola or vegetable oil. Cut two long sheets of parchment paper and press them into the pan so the bottom is completely covered and there is overhang along all the top edges by at least an inch. Have another long sheet of parchment on hand to wrap the dough later.

2. In a bowl, combine the lemon rind and juice, egg yolk, sour cream, and lemon or vanilla extract

3. In a large bowl that will hold all the ingredients, whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, cream of tartar, and sugar. Scatter the butter over the flour mixture. Using a pastry blender or two blunt knives, cut the fat into the flour until it reduces to pearl-size bits. With your fingertips, crumble the mixture for a minute or two to reduce the butter to smaller pieces.

4. Pour the sour cream mixture over the flour mixture. With a rubber spatula, stir until it starts to form a dough. If there are dry crumbs at the bottom of the bowl, add ice water, 1 teaspoon at a time, to moisten them and bring the dough together.

5. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured counter. Knead it for a minute until it is smooth. Sprinkle the sheet of parchment paper with flour and set the dough on the paper. Pat it into a rough 8-inch square, flouring your hand when necessary. Set the paper with the dough on a baking sheet and transfer to the fridge. Refrigerate for 1 hour (or for up to 2 hours).

6. Set the oven at 400 degrees.

7. Set the dough on the counter. Make 2 cuts in each direction to form 9 biscuits. Transfer the squares by rows to the pan. The biscuits will be tight in the pan.

8. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the biscuits are golden and set. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and cool the biscuits for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the glaze.

GLAZE

3 tablespoons lemon juice 3 tablespoons sugar

1. In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice and sugar. The sugar will not dissolve.

2. Use the parchment overhang to lift the biscuits from the baking pan and set them on a wire rack (still on the parchment paper). Pull the parchment paper away from the sides of the biscuits. Stir the lemon mixture again. With a brush, paint the top of the biscuits with the glaze, letting it drip down the sides. Use all of the glaze. Cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Lisa Yockelson