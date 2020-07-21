Recipe: Refreshingly cold gazpacho with melon, cucumber, and grapes is the antidote to hot summer nights

Serves 4

Refreshingly cold soup is the antidote to hot summer nights. The traditional, slightly sweet Spanish white gazpacho, made with bread, almonds, and grapes, is tweaked here to include honeydew melon and mint. Lime juice, sherry vinegar, and cucumbers balance the sweetness of the grapes, and bowls are garnished with chopped almonds for a little crunch. If you're in a hurry, stir a few ice cubes into the soup to make it ice cold.

2 slices country-style white bread, crusts removed, bread cut into 1/2-inch cubes ¼ cup olive oil 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar ¼ cup lime juice 2 cups water Salt and pepper, to taste ½ ripe honeydew melon, seeded, and cut into 1-inch chunks 1 English cucumber, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks 2 cups seedless green grapes 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh mint Extra fresh mint or basil leaves, torn (for garnish) Extra seedless green grapes, halves (for garnish) ¼ cup chopped almonds (for garnish)

1. In a bowl, combine the bread cubes, olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, water, salt, and pepper. Set aside to soak while you prepare the melon and cucumber.

2. In a food processor, puree half the melon cubes with half the cucumber chunks, half the grapes, half the soaked bread with the liquid, and the mint, until smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat with the remaining melon, cucumbers, grapes, and soaked bread. Add to the bowl. Stir well and taste for seasoning. Add more salt and pepper, if you like.

3. Chill the soup for 2 to 3 hours, or until it is cold. If you need to speed up the process, add a few ice cubes and stir until the soup is cold.

4. Ladle into bowls and top with mint leaves or basil, grapes, and almonds.

Sally Pasley Vargas