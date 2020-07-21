Recipe: Top juicy burgers with cheddar, grilled chiles, and spicy sauce

Serves 4

When it comes to topping burgers hot off the grill, slightly burnt onions and charred peppers are a fun alternative to lettuce and tomatoes. Grilled or roasted, the blackened skin of the peppers comes off easily. Transfer them from the grill to a covered bowl, where they'll steam a little as they cool, so you can remove and discard the skin, stems, and seeds. Chop them and toss with char-grilled onions. Poblanos are ideal here because they're mild, as are Anaheims, which many home gardeners grow. Hatch chiles, which are only grown in the Hatch Valley of New Mexico, have a cult-like following and are a very common mail-order item for cooks who live outside the Southwest; those who use them say that the soil in the Hatch Valley lends unique flavors to the chiles. If you plan ahead, you can join the fun; choose mild, hot or extra-hot, depending on your preference. Fresh chiles ship in July and August. Burger sauces usually begin with ketchup and mayonnaise. Here, we add hot sauce for a bit of heat and raw garlic for a simple flavor-boost. Grill the burgers over high heat, letting cheddar melt on top in the final minutes of cooking. Spreading the sauce on the bottom bun is often recommended for cleaner eating, but there's no avoiding a mess with this juicy sandwich. Layer the slathered bottom bun with avocado, a cheesy patty, peppers, and onions, and cover with the top bun. Serve any extra sauce on the side, along with plenty of napkins.

SAUCE

½ cup mayonnaise ¼ cup ketchup 2 tablespoons hot sauce 2 cloves garlic, grated or very finely chopped Pinch of salt

1. In a small bowl, whisk mayonnaise, ketchup, hot sauce, garlic, and salt.

2. Taste for seasoning and add more hot sauce, if you like. Refrigerate until the burgers are ready to assemble.

BURGERS

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil (for the onion) 1 large onion, thickly sliced Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 poblano, Anaheim, or Hatch peppers 2 pounds lean ground beef (80 percent), formed into 4 patties 4 slices cheddar cheese 4 hamburger buns 1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

2. Rub the 1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil on the onion slices, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Place the onions and the poblano, Anaheim, or Hatch peppers on the grill. Grill the peppers for 12 minutes, turning them occasionally, or until they are completely charred. Transfer the peppers to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Grill the onions for 7 to 8 minutes on a side, or until charred and softened.

4. When the peppers are cool enough to handle, remove and discard the stems, seeds, and blackened skins. Roughly chop the peppers and the onions and transfer to a bowl.

5. Sprinkle the hamburger patties with salt and pepper. Grill them for 6 minutes on the first side. Turn and grill 2 minutes more. Top each with 1 slice of cheese. Close the grill lid and cook for 2 minutes, or until the cheese melts and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the patties registers 125 degrees. Transfer the patties to a plate.

6. Place the hamburger buns on the grill cut-side down and grill for 30 seconds or until slightly charred.

7. Spread sauce on the bottom of each bun. Add the avocado, burgers, and pepper-onion mixture. Cover with the bun tops. Serve any additional sauce on the side for dipping.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick