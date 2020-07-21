Season to Taste is a tiny pleasure in troubled times

North Cambridge recently lost two gems with the closure of NOCA Provisions and The Table at Season to Taste. Both excelled in their respective niches. NOCA was one of those delightfully hidden brunch spots — the kind of place where you’d take a visiting friend to linger over potent coffee and a homemade popover draped with lox. The Table at Season to Taste nailed the agrarian sophisticate vibe, with seasonal food worthy of a big city in a space that looked like a rustic Vermont cabin. Chef Carl Dooley, meanwhile, was a James Beard semifinalist and an alum of Craigie on Main.

Robert Harris oversaw both restaurants, and he continued to run a catering and to-go operation while re-concepting. Happily, he’s back with a new restaurant: Season to Taste, in the old Table space on a quiet stretch of Massachusetts Avenue. Chef de Cuisine Mark Thompson comes from Arlington’s Menotomy Grill; pastry chef Mary Edinger was at The Table before it closed.

If you’re comfortable, dine al fresco in cabanas. If you’d prefer takeout, that’s fine, too: Season’s to-go dinner menu is huge. Harris says he wanted to give people plenty of choices, from lower-end to date night. Yes, even in isolation, we can still strive for romance.

My family ordered last weekend. It seemed almost decadent for a take-home meal — Deviled eggs! Pâté! Striped bass! — but it was also an indulgence we’d earned. It was 100 degrees, we were on week 729 of quarantine, and we wanted a restaurant-quality meal to eat in front of Netflix.

Do the same, and you won’t be disappointed; you might even feel momentarily happy. This is a wonderful choice if you’re trying to approximate date night in your own home, or want to introduce your children to something a bit more adventurous than pizza — an elegant little treat for yourself in a rough, chaotic world. There are more than 25 choices, with snacks (house pickles, truffle fries, buttermilk biscuits); starters (gazpacho; chicken wings; pâtê and pickled cherries); a couple of pastas; sandwiches (lobster rolls, Cubanos, cheeseburgers on buns from Medford’s Piantedosi Baking Co.); and larger meals like garlic shrimp with piquillo peppers and the aforementioned bass, plus a small kids’ menu with burgers and hot dogs. Prices range from $5 for snacks on up to $27 for larger plates.

We started with truffle fries, aromatic and skinny and salty, just the way fries should be. We also got a tub of braised greens, a garlicky, oily tangle that tasted virtuous and indulgent all at once. The Cubano is a sinful mess of ham, turkey, and melted Gruyère with diced pickles and chipotle aioli that might be at home on a Big Mac. A pork roulade — a spiral of meat sprinkled with sweet corn succotash and pecans in an electric orange sweet potato puree — is a salty-sugary tango in an elegant package. A bit jarring to gobble it from a takeout container, but you do what you’ve got to do.

Most of all, it’s nice to know that a place like Season to Taste continues to exist in some form as restaurants close by the dozens. Food this good deserves to be properly plated and eaten by a roaring fire, maybe, and not in front of the TV. But right now, take solace in small pleasures. This is one of them.

Season to Taste, 2447 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 617-826-9037, www.seasoncambridge.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.