Want to own a legendary bar? The Cantab Lounge is up for sale

The venerable Cantab Lounge is for sale, according to a Facebook message from the establishment as well as a real estate listing from Goodman & Company Business Brokers. The dive bar and performance space is a landmark in Central Square, hosting beer-swilling regulars and countless musical acts for decades. According to the real estate listing, potential buyers can own a slice of local history for $240,000.

Mickey Bliss, who ran Cantab’s downstairs entertainment venue, Cafe Bohemia, called the club a victim of COVID-19 in a social media post.

“We want to thank everyone for all the support over the years, we wish you well, and we will keep the Bohemia website open. Please send us your ideas as how we can continue to keep promoting artists during this COVID-19. And we’ll see what happens,” he says.