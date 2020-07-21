AG rejects Brookline’s ban on oil, gas pipes in new buildings

In a statement, which noted her long support for efforts to reduce greenhouse gases that cause climate change, Healey said she had no choice but to reject the bylaw.

The near-unanimous vote of more than 200 Town Meeting members in Brookline, heralded as the first of a number of similar local efforts to reduce carbon emissions, would have required homeowners and developers to install heat, hot water, and appliances that use electricity.

In a move that surprised her staunchly liberal supporters, Attorney General Maura Healey on Tuesday rejected a controversial bylaw passed last year by Brookline residents that banned the installation of oil and gas pipes in new and substantially renovated buildisngs, the first such prohibition in Massachusetts.

“While we are legally obligated to disapprove bylaws that are inconsistent with state law, we will continue to lead efforts in Massachusetts and nationally to protect ratepayers and the environment, make our buildings more efficient, and work alongside our communities to reduce the threat of climate change,” she said.

Proponents of the bylaw were disappointed by the attorney general’s decision.

“In spite of today’s ruling, Brookline has proven that building electrification is practical and affordable,” said Lisa Cunningham, who sponsored the bylaw. “If we are serious about our climate goals, continuing to install obsolete infrastructure is counterproductive and puts us further away from any hope of reaching those goals.”

Supporters of the bylaw, which sought to eliminate emissions responsible for about two-thirds of the town’s greenhouse gases, noted that Healey didn’t find that it violated the state constitution.

As a result, they planned to urge the Legislature to change state laws to allow such bylaws.

“I want to have that conversation with others in the Legislature,” said state Representative Tommy Vitolo, who represents Brookline and also serves as a Town Meeting member. “I’m hopeful that we’ll change the law, but how that plays out, it’s still early. Cities and towns must push forward on this.”

In explaining why she rejected the bylaw, Healey’s staff said that while their policies align with the town’s goals, it conflicted with state statutes that preempt local regulations, such as state building and gas codes. It also violated a section of law that requires uniform utility services to the public, they said.

By creating an extra layer of regulation, the bylaw would “undermine” the purpose of the statewide building and gas codes, as well as the authority of the Board of Building Regulations and Standards and Plumbing Board, they said.

The bylaw also risked creating other problems, such as potentially leaving less-wealthy communities to pay higher rates for gas and oil. The more towns that adopted such regulations would leave fewer customers to cover the significant costs that utilities pass on to ratepayers.

The bylaw was part of a growing movement around the country to curb the use of fossil fuels in buildings. It was modeled after similar measures adopted in communities throughout California.

While the measure received overwhelming support at Town Meeting, it was opposed by the fossil fuel industry, real estate developers, and others.

“Prohibiting Brookline residents from choosing an affordable, reliable, and entirely legal heating fuel like natural gas or bioheat is outrageously unfair,” said Stephen Dodge, executive director of the Massachusetts Petroleum Council, a trade association for the gas and oil industry, after the bylaw passed. “If cities and towns can start trying to outlaw utilities licensed by the state Department of Public Utilities from serving willing customers who want to buy energy from them, we’re heading toward regulatory and legal chaos.”

David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.