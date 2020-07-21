Amazon opens distribution center in Revere

Amazon has expanded its presence in the region north of Boston with the opening of a new distribution center on American Legion Highway in Revere.

The 800,000-square-foot building, which includes a 300,000-square-foot indoor parking area, began operations Tuesday.

The new distribution center — a facility where packages are prepared for final delivery — will employ approximately 200 people earning at least $15 per hour, and create additional opportunities for hundreds of independent drivers, according to Amazon spokeswoman Emily Hawkins.