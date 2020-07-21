Amazon opens distribution center in Revere

Amazon has expanded its presence in the region north of Boston with the opening of a new distribution center on American Legion Highway in Revere.
The 800,000-square-foot building, which includes a 300,000-square-foot indoor parking area, began operations Tuesday.
The new distribution center — a facility where packages are prepared for final delivery — will employ approximately 200 people earning at least $15 per hour, and create additional opportunities for hundreds of independent drivers, according to Amazon spokeswoman Emily Hawkins.
The opening of the Revere site follows Amazon’s launch of a distribution center in Wilmington July 7. The company has signed leases to open eight distribution centers in Massachusetts this year, with Revere now the third to open. The new centers are on top of four that were previously operating.
In celebration of the Revere station launch, Amazon assembled and donated 30 care packages for area frontline health care and public safety workers.
