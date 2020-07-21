Concord police to use body-worn and cruiser cameras

Concord police officers will be wearing cameras, and cruisers will be equipped with them starting this fall, as a result of an agreement between the town and its police union.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the Concord Police Association agreed to forgo bargaining regarding the camera program while the town agreed to consider future employee compensation adjustments related to it.

Officials said the program is intended to enhance trust and increase transparency in the Police Department. Concord joins a small but growing list of Massachusetts police departments to add body-worn and cruiser cameras.