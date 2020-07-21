Four men with alleged cartel connections charged with drug trafficking

Four men from Massachusetts and Colombia who are allegedly connected to a drug cartel were indicted on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, officials said.

Miguel Colindres, 59, and Juan Pablo Ariasgil, 39, both of Lowell, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

They also possessed at least 500 grams of cocaine they intended to distribute, prosecutors said.