Four men with alleged cartel connections charged with drug trafficking

Four men from Massachusetts and Colombia who are allegedly connected to a drug cartel were indicted on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, officials said.
Miguel Colindres, 59, and Juan Pablo Ariasgil, 39, both of Lowell, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.
They also possessed at least 500 grams of cocaine they intended to distribute, prosecutors said.
Fabio de Jesus Yepes Sanchez, 54, and Mario Zapata Velez, 39, both of Medellín, Colombia and suspected members of La Oficina de Envigado, are charged with conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to make extortionate threats, interstate travel in aid of racketeering, collection of credit by extortionate means, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
The four men allegedly planned to distribute the cocaine in Massachusetts, prosecutors said. Yepes and Zapata also allegedly planned to extort $750,000 in drug debt from two cocaine traffickers in Massachusetts.
They were arrested as part of ”Operation Týr,” a multi-agency task force intended to dismantle organizations responsible for drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, and money laundering, prosecutors said.
They were all four arrested on July 15, prosecutors said. Yepes and Zapata were arrested in Colombia.
