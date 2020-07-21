Gloucester beaches to reopen to non-residents at limited capacity

Beach parking lots in Gloucester are reopening to non-residents at reduced capacity this weekend after they were closed to out-of-towners due to traffic complaints, officials said.
The parking lots at Good Harbor and Wingaersheek beaches will be open to residents and a limited number of non-residents on July 25 and 26, town officials said. Stage Fort Park will be open to the public but non-residents have to pay daily parking rates at the gate.
Residents can use a 2019 or 2020 beach sticker or a car registration and license with a Gloucester address to park at the lots for free, officials said.
Advertisement
In addition to the parking lot closures, nearly three dozen streets were temporarily changed to resident-only parking to reduce traffic last weekend. Police issued 153 parking violations, and five cars were towed.
“This weekend we saw far less traffic,” said Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
Officials will continue monitoring tide cycles, local COVID-19 transmission rates, traffic, and parking. Increased police patrols on the beaches are also planned for the rest of the summer.
“If our beaches become overwhelmed or if capacity is reduced because of tides, we may have to limit access again in the future,” Romeo Theken said.
Gloucester officials will announce any weekend parking restrictions on the Wednesday before for the rest of the summer, officials said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.