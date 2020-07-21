Gloucester beaches to reopen to non-residents at limited capacity

Beach parking lots in Gloucester are reopening to non-residents at reduced capacity this weekend after they were closed to out-of-towners due to traffic complaints, officials said.

The parking lots at Good Harbor and Wingaersheek beaches will be open to residents and a limited number of non-residents on July 25 and 26, town officials said. Stage Fort Park will be open to the public but non-residents have to pay daily parking rates at the gate.

Residents can use a 2019 or 2020 beach sticker or a car registration and license with a Gloucester address to park at the lots for free, officials said.