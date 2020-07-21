Governor Baker extends eviction moratorium until Oct. 17

The extension, the release said, “provides residents of the Commonwealth with continued housing security as businesses cautiously re-open, more people return to work, and the state collectively moves toward a ‘new normal.‘ ”

Baker’s office confirmed the extension in a statement. The initial freeze on evictions and foreclosures was signed into law on April 20.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday extended the statewide pause on evictions and foreclosures for another 60 days until Oct. 17 as many residents continue to struggle financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original pause had been scheduled to expire on Aug. 18.

Tenants, the statement said, “are strongly encouraged to continue to pay rent, and homeowners to make their mortgage payments, to the extent they are able.”

State officials added that a $20 million Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance Fund is available to help low-income households make payments.

That funding, the statement continued, “complements” $18 million that’s available through the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) homeless prevention program. That program can also be used for rent or mortgage payments, officials said.

In each program, according to the statement, landlords or mortgage lenders receive payments directly from RAFT administering agencies.

During the 60-day extension, the statement said, the Baker administration will consult with the court administrators and others about ways to help tenants avoid eviction once the pause ends.

“Many of the Commonwealth’s residents are facing economic hardship due to the impacts of COVID-19,” Baker said in an April statement when he first signed the eviction pause into law. “By pausing evictions and foreclosures, we hope to provide homeowners and renters with additional relief and protections during this difficult time. We thank our colleagues in the Legislature for their careful work in crafting and passing this bill.”

