Great white shark sighting closes water to swimming at two Truro beaches

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated July 21, 2020, 1 hour ago

The water at Ballston and Longnook beaches in Truro will be closed to swimmers until 2:40 p.m. Tuesday after a great white shark was spotted close to the shore, according to a report on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The shark was first reported at noon, according to the app. A second advisory about the shark was sent out at 1:40 p.m.

A great white shark was also spotted swimming close to the shore of a Provincetown beach twice on Tuesday morning.

That shark was first seen at 10:42 a.m. near Race Point Beach, according to the reports. It was spotted again at 10:47 a.m., this time moving further south toward the Cape Cod National Seashore.

A shark was also seen near the National Seashore at 2:48 p.m. Monday. The person who reported that shark said it was about 12 to 14 feet long.

A great white shark between 12 and 14 feet long was seen near the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown Monday afternoon.Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Another great white was photographed near a boat in Sandwich Saturday.

If you see a shark, report the sighting on the Conservancy’s Sharktivity app or email masssharks@gmail.com.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.