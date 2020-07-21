Great white shark sighting closes water to swimming at two Truro beaches

The water at Ballston and Longnook beaches in Truro will be closed to swimmers until 2:40 p.m. Tuesday after a great white shark was spotted close to the shore, according to a report on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
The shark was first reported at noon, according to the app. A second advisory about the shark was sent out at 1:40 p.m.
A great white shark was also spotted swimming close to the shore of a Provincetown beach twice on Tuesday morning.
That shark was first seen at 10:42 a.m. near Race Point Beach, according to the reports. It was spotted again at 10:47 a.m., this time moving further south toward the Cape Cod National Seashore.
A shark was also seen near the National Seashore at 2:48 p.m. Monday. The person who reported that shark said it was about 12 to 14 feet long.
Another great white was photographed near a boat in Sandwich Saturday.
If you see a shark, report the sighting on the Conservancy’s Sharktivity app or email masssharks@gmail.com.
