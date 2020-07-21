Great white shark sighting closes water to swimming at two Truro beaches

The water at Ballston and Longnook beaches in Truro will be closed to swimmers until 2:40 p.m. Tuesday after a great white shark was spotted close to the shore, according to a report on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The shark was first reported at noon, according to the app. A second advisory about the shark was sent out at 1:40 p.m.

A great white shark was also spotted swimming close to the shore of a Provincetown beach twice on Tuesday morning.