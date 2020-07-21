Holbrook police bid farewell to retired K-9 Bo

Masked police officers lined the street opposite the Holbrook Animal Hospital and saluted as retired K-9 Bo took his final walk before being put to rest following a brief battle with cancer.
Bo was accompanied on July 15 by his partner — Holbrook Police Officer Joshua Knowlton — and Knowlton’s wife and two children, with whom the 9-year-old German shepherd had lived since retiring a year ago. Bo and Knowlton were Holbrook’s first K-9 team.
Bo came to Holbrook from the Netherlands and began duty in April 2013. He was a certified patrol dog trained in human search and tracking, evidence searching, criminal apprehension, and crowd patrol.
According to a statement, Bo’s accomplishments included helping to arrest a suspect wanted for robbery and assault of a police officer, and locating a suicidal woman who was hiding near an apartment complex.
“Bo was a valuable member of the Holbrook Police Department for many years,” Police Chief William Smith said in the statement. “He was well-liked and respected not only by the men and women of our department, but also by residents of the Holbrook community and the officers from the neighboring departments he worked with over the years.
“He will be missed, and our condolences go out to Officer Knowlton and his family,” Smith said.
