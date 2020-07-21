Holbrook police bid farewell to retired K-9 Bo

Masked police officers lined the street opposite the Holbrook Animal Hospital and saluted as retired K-9 Bo took his final walk before being put to rest following a brief battle with cancer.

Bo was accompanied on July 15 by his partner — Holbrook Police Officer Joshua Knowlton — and Knowlton’s wife and two children, with whom the 9-year-old German shepherd had lived since retiring a year ago. Bo and Knowlton were Holbrook’s first K-9 team.

Bo came to Holbrook from the Netherlands and began duty in April 2013. He was a certified patrol dog trained in human search and tracking, evidence searching, criminal apprehension, and crowd patrol.