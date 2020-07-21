Kennedy releases tax returns as primary against Markey looms

Kennedy, who is challenging incumbent Senator Edward J. Markey in the Democratic primary, released the joint federal and state returns for years 2013 through 2018 after Markey shared his publicly last week. Kennedy and his wife have received an extension to file their 2019 taxes because they do not yet have all the information from the company that oversees the family trusts, according to the campaign.

Much of their investment income came from trusts associated with Kennedy’s mother, whose great-grandfather was one of the original trustees of Standard Oil.

Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III and his wife Lauren Birchfield Kennedy earned an average of $349,281 in total yearly income in recent years, with the couple’s wages supplemented by an average of more than $100,000 in investment income every year, according to copies of the couple’s jointly filed tax returns released by Kennedy’s Senate campaign Tuesday.

At first glance, the Kennedys would appear to enjoy a substantially higher annual income than Markey, whose returns, released by his campaign last week, showed he earned an average of about $173,000 in yearly total income over the last seven years.

But a true comparison is not possible because Markey files his taxes separately from his wife, Susan Blumenthal, a health care consultant and former high-ranking official in the Clinton administration, who earns income from her private medical and consulting practice and from a pension. Markey’s campaign declined to provide The Boston Globe with Blumenthal’s returns, and the personal financial disclosures Markey files each year with the US Senate do not indicate how much his wife earns.

Roll Call, a publication that covers Congress, ranked Kennedy as the 27th wealthiest member of Congress in 2018, estimating his net worth to be about $18.7 million, with more than $20 million in investments, most in the Rauch family trusts. It listed Markey as 209th.

In 2018, the most recent return available, Kennedy and his wife reported $348,611 in income. That total included Kennedy’s $142,571 annual salary from the US House, and Birchfield Kennedy’s $62,500 salary from Neighborhood Villages, a nonprofit focused on improving child care, which she founded after the couple’s first child was born in 2015.

In addition, the couple’s 2018 income included $143,540 worth of investment income, more than half — roughly $88,000 — of which came from his mother’s family’s trust.

The median income in Massachusetts is about $77,000, according to the US Census bureau.

In 2018, the Kennedys paid more than $95,000 in state and federal income taxes, or about 27 percent of their adjusted gross income. They reported giving $13,763 to charity, just under 4 percent of their total income.

The Kennedys, who own a home in Newton, also claimed a deduction of about $32,500 for interest paid on their $2.2 million mortgage in 2018, and deducted more than $30,600 in state and local real estate taxes.

The couple’s income fluctuated year to year, largely due to changes in how much investment income they earned. In 2016, they reported more than $200,000 in investment income, which included a capital gain of just under $50,000 on the sale of a home on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., that they bought early in their marriage. The next year, they reported just $54,000 in investment income.

Birchfield Kennedy took a pay cut when she left her health policy job with the DC-based National Partnership for Women & Families.

Overall, the Kennedys paid a yearly average of about $92,000 in federal and state income taxes over the six-year period, or about 26 percent of their annual adjusted gross income.

By comparison, Markey alone paid an annual average of $44,160 in federal and state income taxes over the last seven years, or about 25 percent of his annual adjusted gross income.

The Kennedys paid Washington, D.C., income taxes in 2013, 2014, and 2015, in addition to Massachusetts state income taxes. The Kennedys were required to do so because they maintained a residence in the District for at least 183 days and Birchfield Kennedy worked part of the year there, even though the couple’s official residence was Massachusetts, a Kennedy spokeswoman said.

The couple has given a yearly average of 2.4 percent of their total income to charity, according to the returns. They gave 1 percent or less of their income to charity in 2013, 2014, and 2015, but started giving more in the second half of the six-year period covered by the returns.

The Kennedy spokeswoman said that the family makes additional charitable contributions via a Rauch family foundation that is supported by the family’s trusts.

Candidates are under no legal obligation to release their tax returns, but the move has gained popularity ever since President Trump flouted four decades of political tradition and refused to release his own tax returns before the 2016 election.

The Senate primary in Massachusetts is Sept. 1.









































Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.