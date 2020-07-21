Man arrested for allegedly beating roommate’s dog with baseball bat in Roxbury

Mitchell’s roommates told officers the dog, who belonged to another roommate, had tried to nip Mitchell but missed, authorities said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., William Mitchell Jr., 42, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty for allegedly attacking a dog inside his 165 Hillside St. home, police said.

A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly clubbing his roommate’s dog over the head with a baseball bat in Roxbury, Boston Police said in a statement.

Mitchell then went up to the home’s attic and retrieved a baseball bat, police said. He allegedly struck the dog’s head with the bat while the dog was laying on the ground, causing it to yelp and frantically run outside of the residence.

Officers helped the owner of the dog search the area for it, but police said the pet has yet to be found.

Mitchell said he has had previous incidents with the dog, according to police.

“Officers spoke with the suspect who corroborated the witnesses’ story, but stated that he hit the dog in the back with the baseball bat,” police said in the statement.

Mitchell is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

