Man dies after being shot multiple times in Mashpee, officials say

A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mashpee Monday night, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Collins Lane at 11:28 p.m., Mashpee Police said in a statement. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 45-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. He later died from his injuries, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office said in a statement Tuesday morning.