Man shot in Roxbury; Boston police officer opens fire during foot chase that ends with three suspects in custody

Speaking to reporters early Tuesday, Gross said that an officer on patrol heard the sound of several gunshots coming from the intersection of Crawford and Waumbeck streets and spotted three people getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The shooting victim, a 35-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 1:26 a.m. near 107 Waumbeck St., and was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment,, Gross said.

A man was shot in Roxbury early Tuesday and a Boston police officer fired at least one round during a foot chase that ended with the capture of three suspects and the recovery of firearms, Police Commissioner William Gross said Tuesday.

Gross said the officer whom he did not identify by name followed the car to 82 Codman Parkin Roxbury where the three people jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. During the ensuing foot chase the officer fired his service weapon at least once, Gross said.

Gross said three suspects and firearms - he did not describe how many firearms and what type - were recovered. The officer and all three suspects were uninjured Gross said.

He said the officer’s decision to open fire will be investigated by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office and the department’s firearms weapon discharge team.

Gross said the motive for the Waumbeck Street shooting was under investigation.

But he once again criticized the judiciary which has been releasing some people who might otherwise be held on bail due to the ongoing health concerns connected to possible exposure to COVID-19 while in jail or prison. State courts partially reopened July 13.

He said a “young man” was arrested on firearm charges about a week and a half ago. The man went to court and was released on bail provided he wore a GPS tracking bracelet, Gross said.

“Within four days, he cut it off and shot another individual. What kind of message do we think we are sending to people with criminal enterprise on their mind – ‘we can do what we want the courts are closed.’ " Gross said.

The shooting was the latest in a wave of violence in the city which saw two teenage boys, 16 and 17 years old, murdered on Wildwood Street in Mattapan on Sunday. No arrests have been reported by police. An 18-year-old man was also shot on Maple Street in Roxbury Sunday night and is in critical condition.

Gross said the department continues to have strong relationships with neighborhood residents. “Don’t think our neighborhoods are desensitized to violence at all. The people do care,‘' Gross said, adding, “the hypercritics, I don’t see them out here.”

Gross said the charges the three people face in connection with the Waumbeck Street were not clear early Tuesday. “It’s too early in the investigation to know what their part in this shooting was,” Gross said.





