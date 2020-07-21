Mass. police chiefs assail ‘rushed’ effort by lawmakers to pass reform bill

Farnsworth, president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, joined nearly 100 chiefs at the news conference, held in a movie theater parking lot. Dressed in uniform and wearing masks, the chiefs displayed a banner that read “America Backs the Blue.”

At a news conference here, Hampden p olice Chief Jeff W. Farnsworth criticized the reform measures pending on Beacon Hill as “nothing more than a knee-jerk reaction” to events “happening hundreds of miles away from here, and these bills are not a response to any current situation in Massachusetts.”

FRAMINGHAM — Dozens of Massachusetts police chiefs on Tuesday denounced what they described as a rushed effort by state lawmakers to ram through police reform measures that could reduce officers’ ability to “effectively police and protect our Commonwealth.”

Farnsworth said chiefs support the creation of a POST system, which stands for Police Officer Standards and Training. The system “would set minimum training standards, regulate training programs and curricula, and set standards for maintenance of police licensure or certification,” according to the state’s website. “Such a system would also require departments to track fired and problematic officers to make sure they are not unknowingly hired when leaving one department for another in the same or a different state.”

By contrast, Farnsworth said legislation in the state House and Senate would “diminish the pool of candidates” who wish to become police officers and cause active officers to hesitate in critical situations, “jeopardizing their own safety and the safety of residents.”

“This legislation will not make us safer,” he said.

A proposed ban on choke holds is a moot point, since “Massachusetts does not and has not trained in choke holds,” he said.

Massachusetts police departments hold officers to high standards, and lawmakers should talk with chiefs to get a better understanding of what needs to be done, he added.

“What we’re saying is slow down, let’s figure it out,” Farnsworth said.

Natick police Chief James Hicks, chairman of the Municipal Police Training Committee which develops training standards for police officers, said that under the legislation, the panel would be eliminated and replaced with a new police standards and training commission.

“No one asked us what we do,” he said. “Apparently the legislators know better than us.”

The House is scheduled to vote on its reform bill on Thursday. The 129-page bill lays out sweeping changes to how police would be trained and held accountable and follows a wide-ranging bill passed last week by the state Senate. Governor Charlie Baker released his own policing proposal in June.

At its core, the House bill establishes a seven-person Massachusetts Police Standards and Training Commission that would serve as the “primary civil enforcement agency” in the state, according to the bill. The governor and attorney general would make each of the appointments to the new panel, though the bill also reserved seats for preferred picks of law enforcement unions.

The commission would set certification standards for police, be empowered to revoke certifications for “any cause that the commission deems reasonable,” and oversee a separate division that sets training standards for State Police troopers, municipal officers, sheriff deputies, and others.

The bill also delves into the heated debate that has surrounded proposed changes to qualified immunity, which shields individual officers from personal liability for misconduct. The House legislation keeps the state’s qualified immunity law largely intact, but makes an addition: An officer would not have immunity to civil liability for “any conduct under color of law that violates a person’s right to bias-free professional policing” if it results in his or her decertification.

The bill also bans the use of choke holds and would limit the use of facial recognition technology and biometric surveillance by public agencies, except the Registry of Motor Vehicles. It would allow law enforcement to have the Registry conduct a facial recognition search of its database with a warrant, according to a summary of the bill released by House leaders.

For the first time, candidates from outside the State Police would be eligible to be named colonel, according to legislative leaders, a change Baker had proposed in January.

“The Caucus demanded police accountability and transparency, and this bill addresses each of our initial core demands,” said state Representative Carlos González, chairman of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, in a recent statement.

The state Senate recently passed its own 89-page bill that would create a panel to certify and decertify officers and scale back the use of so-called “qualified immunity,” a legal doctrine that often shields individual officers from legal claims of brutality or other misconduct.

The Senate’s language would ensure that an officer would have immunity from a civil lawsuit only if “no reasonable defendant could have had reason to believe that such conduct would violate the law at the time the conduct occurred.”

Matt Stout of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

